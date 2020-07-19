Uncategorized

Time for Action Against the Chinese Communist Party

19 July 2020

The Uighur persecution has been ignored for far too long. Perhaps it’s because of our dependance on cheap goods made in China that we have allowed ourselves to slumber through the human rights abuses (to put it very mildly) of the Chinese Communist Party.

Maajid Nawaz has gone on hunger strike in protest at the actions of the Chinese government. There is a petition that needs 100,000 names (and is close to getting them) for the issue to be debated in Parliament.

Nothing comes from nothing. Sign the petition calling on the UK government to sanction China.

