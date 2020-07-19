Time for Action Against the Chinese Communist Party

The Uighur persecution has been ignored for far too long. Perhaps it’s because of our dependance on cheap goods made in China that we have allowed ourselves to slumber through the human rights abuses (to put it very mildly) of the Chinese Communist Party.

Maajid Nawaz has gone on hunger strike in protest at the actions of the Chinese government. There is a petition that needs 100,000 names (and is close to getting them) for the issue to be debated in Parliament.

Nothing comes from nothing. Sign the petition calling on the UK government to sanction China.

Brits, they want us quiet. Show them that love beats fear. How many lives will you save by doing this? 1. Click Link

2. Tick “I’m a British Citizen”

3. Name & Email

4. Click Link on Confirmation Email (must be done to verify signature)

5. Share Petitionhttps://t.co/cXxqCTOXQp — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) July 18, 2020

