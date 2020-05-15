Antisemitism – two (very) different takes

First of all, apologies for only offering a cue for comments rather than a proper post – happy to consider requests for topics in the comments below as I’ll have some time over the weekend!

I thought I’d begin with a reminder, via @TheGolem_, of just why Chris Williamson is likely to be our least favourite (former) MP – a short clip of him in a truly gruesome zoom chat.

Now for something much more edifying – a really thoughtful and detailed exploration of some of the ways in which people get things wrong when they try to analyse and deal with the problem of antisemitism in the Labour Party. It’s a new article in the Political Quarterly by Ben Gidley, Brendan McGeever and David Feldman, and you can read it online here.

