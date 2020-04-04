Starmer wins Labour leadership election

As expected, Keir Starmer has won a convincing victory in the Labour Party leadership election. I very much hope that he will succeed in uniting the party, tackling the most toxic aspects of Corbynism robustly, and holding the Government to account, while also putting country before party. It wasn’t quite the outcome I’d hoped for – and I particularly regret the fact Burgon secured more first preference votes than Rosena Allin-Khan – but may, pragmatically, be the optimal result in terms of winning back voters like me without alienating everyone who’d perhaps have preferred Long-Bailey. It seems a while since I used the term ‘Labour Party’ when categorising a post without also ticking the ‘antisemitism’ category – long may this continue.

