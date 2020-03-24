Priorities

From the Government Guidance. I am pleased to say that the new regime we are living under does include bicycle shops as essential. In fact it includes them twice. As well, we have been told we can exercise once a day by walking or cycling, maintaining our distance.

Key staff are taking to bicycles since public transport is obviously hazardous. Some of us need one for shopping – I’m arthritic, walking carrying loads is painful, and I’m avoiding taxis and public transport. Also, cycling is a good way for local volunteers to deliver prescriptions and other items.

No mention though of computer/mobile phone shops and repairs. This is likely to be an oversight, but given that we are told work from home and keeping in touch via social media for information and sanity, it should be corrected asap.

