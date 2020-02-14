Jewish Labour Movement backs Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy impressed many by her performance at last night’s Jewish Labour Movement hustings and has also secured (narrowly) the support of JLM members.

(And, although I don’t agree with her on every issue, she also happens to be my own preferred candidate.) You can read her recent piece for Jewish News here.

Although the fact that Nandy is Chair of Labour Friends of Palestine doesn’t seem to have received a great deal of coverage over the course of the leadership campaign, many have noted that her warm reception by the JLM rather suggests that Jewish members’ concerns were not about protecting Israel from criticism, or disapproval of support for Palestinians.

Josh Westering offers some interesting reflections on last night’s hustings here.

Share this article.