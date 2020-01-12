Iran

New protests in Iran target regime

12 January 2020

Maral Karimi is a leftwing Iranian opponent of the Islamic Republic regime living in Canada. She has no use for “leftist” apologists for the regime.

It turns out not everyone is Iran is mourning the death of Soleimani after all.

Expect another internet shutdown shortly.

Share this article.

Related Posts

UK Govt Tells Dual Nationals: Don’t Visit Iran

18 May 2019

Long jail sentences for women defying compulsory hijab in Iran

4 August 2019

Labour and the Assassination of Qassem Soleimani

4 January 2020
shares