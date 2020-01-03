Uncategorized

US kills Top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

3 January 2020

From the Times of Israel;

 

“Qassem Soleimani, the powerful head of Iran’s Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport, Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials officials said Friday.

The US Department of Defense confirmed it had carried out the airstrike.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” it said. “General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more.””

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said:

“We have always recognised the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qasem Soleimani. Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests.”

Personally I can’t think of anyone with more blood on their hands, other than perhaps Assad, with whom Soleimani worked hand in glove to aid him in the massacre of his own populace.

This assassination serves as a reminder that when the Americans (regardless of who their President is) choose to act no one in the world can stop them.

Plenty of people, including in Iran, had written the Americans off but really did they think there was someone who could protect them?

Iranian strategists will be discussing how they should respond to this strike. They should consider doing whatever the Americans want.

Notable thoughts and opinions from Twitter (Maajid and Oz Katterji telling it the way it is)

 

 

 

 

 

