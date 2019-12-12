UK Politics

Bleak Election Day in the UK

12 December 2019

A sad message from a friend in south London:

This is the first General Election since 1959 at which I haven’t worked for Labour.

I shall spend the afternoon at a school in Peckham for young people with ASD [Autistic Spectrum Disorder], PMLD [Profound and Multiple Learning Difficulty], SLD [Severe Learning Difficulty] and vainly wishing that the Blond Liar and the Bearded Liar might never be seen or heard again.

From what I can tell here on the other side of the pond, there really is no “lesser of two evils” this time.

Share this article.

Related Posts

Time to smell the coffee

10 November 2019

Do you feel lucky, Boris?

26 August 2019

Check, and Mate?

2 September 2019
shares