Bleak Election Day in the UK

A sad message from a friend in south London:

This is the first General Election since 1959 at which I haven’t worked for Labour.

I shall spend the afternoon at a school in Peckham for young people with ASD [Autistic Spectrum Disorder], PMLD [Profound and Multiple Learning Difficulty], SLD [Severe Learning Difficulty] and vainly wishing that the Blond Liar and the Bearded Liar might never be seen or heard again.