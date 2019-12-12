Bleak Election Day in the UK

A sad message from a friend in south London:
This is the first General Election since 1959 at which I haven’t worked for Labour.
I shall spend the afternoon at a school in Peckham for young people with ASD [Autistic Spectrum Disorder], PMLD [Profound and Multiple Learning Difficulty], SLD [Severe Learning Difficulty] and vainly wishing that the Blond Liar and the Bearded Liar might never be seen or heard again.
From what I can tell here on the other side of the pond, there really is no “lesser of two evils” this time.