antisemitism,  Labour Party

Labour candidate cites Red Army Faction terrorist as ‘inspiration’

10 December 2019

Earlier today Iggy Ostanin revealed a Labour candidate’s apparent enthusiasm for Ulrike Meinhof, a member of the terrorist Baader-Meinhof Group, also known as the Red Army Faction. He asserts that Rebecca Gordon-Nesbitt, the PPC for South Thanet, includes Meinhof in a list of ‘inspirations’ – she is also a fan of Noam Chomsky, John Pilger and (more oddly) George Orwell.  Ostanin provides further detail here:

It’s a sign of the profound problems within Labour – not that the Conservatives don’t have plenty of their own – that this story hasn’t been circulated still more widely.

