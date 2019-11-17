A modest proposal

The part-nationalisation of BT, free dental check ups, a four day week, abolishing tuition fees – these are all popular ideas for Labour’s soon to be launched manifesto. However if Labour wants to offer a truly radical vision for a future Britain, perhaps they should heed the advice of Novara Media pundit, Ash Sarkar:

As well as having the obvious advantage of helping usher in the dawn of a kinder, gentler politics, Ash’s suggestion would provide makers of The Crown with some welcome terminal velocity. Another Labour figure who has been busy offering helpful practical solutions to vexatious problems is Maria Carroll, PPC for Camarthen East. She’s been offering much needed advice on how to beat charges of antisemitism. You can read more about some of the people she has helped – including Holocaust deniers – here.

