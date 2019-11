Bad News for Labour: Antisemitism, The Party & Public Belief sets out to reveal ‘the reality behind the headlines’, countering what it claims are overblown and distorted accounts of Labour’s antisemitism problem in the media. It strives for a tone of objective neutrality, of ‘rigorous analysis’ to quote the cover blurb – yet its far from neutral stance is betrayed, in particular, by the many significant gaps and omissions in its argument.

