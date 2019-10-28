Academia,  holocaust,  Holocaust survivor

Holocaust Survivor Berated by Pro-Palestine Students

28 October 2019

The above photo is of Professor Harold Kasimow, below is a short summary of what he and his family endured during World War II. Below that is the reason I just threw up in my mouth.

Anyone who doesn’t have the stomach to watch a Holocaust survivor being lectured on morality by a bunch of smug little shits shouldn’t read further.

 

Share this article.

Related Posts

Some tentative thoughts on Jordan Peterson’s Fellowship withdrawal

20 March 2019
shares