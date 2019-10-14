The Death of Kurdistan

The Kurds have made a deal with Assad and Russia to tackle Turkey.

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AFP) — The Kurdish administration in northern Syria on Sunday announced a deal with the Damascus government on a Syrian troop deployment near the border with Turkey to confront Ankara’s offensive.

“In order to prevent and confront this aggression, an agreement has been reached with the Syrian government… so that the Syrian army can deploy along the Syrian-Turkish border to assist the (Kurdish-led) Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),” it said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The Kurdish administration did not give further details on the agreement or say if it would compromise Kurdish self-rule in the north.

But the announcement came after Syria’s state news agency SANA said the army was sending troops to the north to “confront the Turkish aggression.”

Marginalized for decades, Syria’s minority Kurds carved out a de facto autonomous region across some 30 percent of the nation’s territory after the devastating war broke out in 2011.

When the Islamic State jihadist group swept across the region in 2014, the Kurd-led SDF mounted a fierce defense of their heartland and became the US-led coalition’s main partner on the ground.

The Kurds feel they have been betrayed by their once formidable ally, the United States, and left to fend for themselves in the battle against Turkish forces.