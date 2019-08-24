Al Jazeera Anchor Goes Antisemitic in English

Jewish Telegraphic Agency report Al Jazeera anchor Ghada Oueiss tweeting an antisemitic theory about Jewish identity.

JTA — An Al Jazeera anchor promoted an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on Twitter on Thursday. “This Holy Land belongs to Palestinians Because Palestinians are Semitic unlike the Israeli Khazars who are occupiers !!” tweeted Ghada Oueiss, a Qatar-based news presenter.

Here are a bunch more:

JTA notes that “In May, the Qatari news channel suspended two journalists for making a video in which they said the Holocaust was “different from how the Jews tell it.””

Wonder how Mehdi Hasan is going to spin this one.

