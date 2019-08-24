Al Jazeera Anchor Goes Antisemitic in English

Jewish Telegraphic Agency report Al Jazeera anchor Ghada Oueiss tweeting an antisemitic theory about Jewish identity.
JTA — An Al Jazeera anchor promoted an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on Twitter on Thursday.
“This Holy Land belongs to Palestinians Because Palestinians are Semitic unlike the Israeli Khazars who are occupiers !!” tweeted Ghada Oueiss, a Qatar-based news presenter.
JTA notes that “In May, the Qatari news channel suspended two journalists for making a video in which they said the Holocaust was “different from how the Jews tell it.””
Wonder how Mehdi Hasan is going to spin this one.