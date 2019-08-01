Resistance in Russia

A 17-year-old Moscow girl became a symbol of brave resistance to Vladimir Putin’s repressive regime when she sat in front of a line of riot police and read from the Russian constitution– which protects the right to peaceful assembly– during a protest on Saturday.

Afterwards Olga Misik was arrested along with more than a thousand others.

She was held until the next day and says she will now appear in court next month charged with attending a public event which was held without filing a notice.

Could Donald Trump manage to speak a few words in her behalf, even at the risk of angering his friend Putin?

I didn’t think so.

