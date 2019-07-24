Laura Murray Goes Viral

Head of Complaints at the Labour Party Laura Murray (daughter of lifelong communist Andrew Murray) has just written a tweet that went viral:

When I was 21 I worked for 2 years in the Mayor of London’s press office while the Mayor of London was Boris Johnson. He was incompetent, chaotic, lazy and genuinely seemed to not give a shit about anything at all. Possibly the worst type of person to be our Prime Minister. — Laura Murray 🌹🤝 (@LauraCatriona) July 23, 2019

Thought this was quite droll:

Why should we believe your version of events when the party you work for rubbishes and denigrates courageous whistle blowers who, like you, publicly shared their experiences of working in a political environment? — The Golem (@TheGolem_) July 24, 2019

Note Murray’s Linkedin profile says her position was Media Monitoring Officer :

The Media Monitoring Officer was a part time role clipping newspapers that was gotten rid of on Boris’ watch:

“The GLA Group press cutting service was established in 2002 to monitor newsprints (national, local,regional, specialists/topical journals & magazines) relating to the work and activities of the Mayor, Assembly, Greater London Authority, Transport for London and London Development Agency. 2.4 The Service is essential in engaging with a key stakeholder (media) and particularly in monitoring how the priorities, strategies and activities of the Mayor, Assembly and GLA are perceived and covered by the media”

BMAC is being consulted as the effect of the outsourcing of the media monitoring service would be that eight posts on the GLA establishment would require deletion. Only two of these posts are filled by permanent employees. Both are part time and work on a 0.5 WTE basis. The other vacancies are filled by temporary agency workers

One wonders how many opportunities the part time Media Monitoring Officer had to evaluate the work the Mayor of London was doing and the way in which he was doing it. Probably not many.

