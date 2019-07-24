Uncategorized

Laura Murray Goes Viral

24 July 2019

Head of Complaints at the Labour Party Laura Murray (daughter of lifelong communist Andrew Murray) has just written a tweet that went viral:

Thought this was quite droll:

Note Murray’s Linkedin profile says her position was Media Monitoring Officer :

The Media Monitoring Officer was a part time role clipping newspapers that was gotten rid of on Boris’ watch:

“The GLA Group press cutting service was established in 2002 to monitor newsprints (national, local,regional, specialists/topical journals & magazines) relating to the work and activities of the Mayor, Assembly, Greater London Authority, Transport for London and London Development Agency. 2.4 The Service is essential in engaging with a key stakeholder (media) and particularly in monitoring how the priorities, strategies and activities of the Mayor, Assembly and GLA are perceived and covered by the media”

BMAC is being consulted as the effect of the outsourcing of the media monitoring service would be that eight posts on the GLA establishment would require deletion. Only two of these posts are filled by permanent employees. Both are part time and work on a 0.5 WTE basis. The other vacancies are filled by temporary agency workers

One wonders how many opportunities the part time Media Monitoring Officer had to evaluate the work the Mayor of London was doing and the way in which he was doing it. Probably not many.

