Because making nice with brutal dictators is a sure bet.

Ever notice how Trump always seems happiest in the presence of foreign dictators? The more brutal they are, the happier he is, as long as they at least pretend to be nice to him.

It would have been nice to believe he was sincere when he paid tribute to a brave North Korean defector in his first State of the Union address. But his current fawning over the man who rules that unfortunate country suggests that for Trump, commitment to human rights is something merely to be deployed or discarded as convenient.

