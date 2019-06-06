75 Years Since D-Day, We Remember

On the 6th of June 1944 Allied forces invaded Hitler’s Europe to create a giant pincer that crushed the Nazis.

The momentous D Day landings saw Allied troops arrive in France en masse to take on Hitler’s armies, they involved landing 156,000 soldiers in France and stand as the largest amphibious landing in history.

These US Paratroopers jump from the same aircraft type that the original D Day Paratroopers jumped from:

The spectre of totalitarianism is alive and well throughout the world. Remembering the fightback against Hitler is particularly important now.

Share this article.