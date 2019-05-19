Al Jazeera Pushes Holocaust Denial

This from the Jerusalem Post:

Network takes down AJ+ Arabic content after Friday video questioned number of Jews killed in the Holocaust and claimed Jewish organizations seek to manipulate suffering to gain attention. Al Jazeera posted a video on Friday that questioned the “truth” of the Holocaust and asserted that “the Zionist movement benefited from it.” The video was later taken down with claims that it violated the editorial standards of the network. The controversial video, now deleted, was promoted in Arabic. “Gas ovens killed millions of Jews. That’s what the story says. What is the truth of the Holocaust and how did the Zionist movement benefit from it?” Screenshots show elements of the video and the tweet. A woman who claimed to have taken part in making the video tweeted “did Hitler kill 6 million jews? And how did Israeli occupation benefit from extermination?” She also asked if Hitler had cooperated with Zionism. A link to the original Al Jazeera tweet has been deleted.

This is the true face of Qatar’s Al Jazeera. Unabashed Holocaust revisionism and anti-Semitism on its Arabic channel. Don’t be fooled by AJ‘s polished facade for its gullible Western audience. AJ isn’t news, it’s state-controlled propaganda. pic.twitter.com/hJ6lc7UIoN — Julie Lenarz (@MsJulieLenarz) May 18, 2019

#AJplus posted a video in Arabic that claims the story of the Holocaust is exaggerated&used by Israel to justify ethnically cleansing #Palestinians.@AlJazeera would never post such content in English but FYI their Arabic content is full of antiemetic rhetoric pic.twitter.com/vOeCiCeAFN — Muhammad Zoabi (@ilzoabi48) May 18, 2019

Al Jazeera & Samir Kuntar

In 1979 Kuntar headed a team of four terrorists who took a boat from Lebanon to Nahariya in Israel. Upon arrival they murdered a policeman and then entered an apartment building and took Danny Haran and his four year old daughter Einat from their apartment at gunpoint.

Haran’s wife Smadar had enough time to take their two year old daughter and, along with a neighbour, hide in the apartment before the gunmen burst in. Smadar accidentally smothered their two year old daughter in her attempts to prevent the girl from crying out while the terrorists were in the apartment.

Kuntar took his hostages to the beach where Israeli forces caught up with them. During the firefight Kuntar shot Haran in the back and then drowned him in front of his daughter. He then murdered Einat by smashing her skull into rocks with the butt of his rifle.

Kuntar was Israel’s longest serving prisoner until he was exchanged for the bodies of Israelis fallen in 2006. Shortly after his release Al Jazeera organised a party for him.

Kuntar was killed by an explosion in Syria in 2015.

Exhibit A: @ajplus in English

Inclusiveness! Diversity! Peace! Exhibit B: @ajplusarabi in Arabic

Zionists were complicit in the Holocaust for their own benefit because why not. pic.twitter.com/TLX9IWSBxn — The Mossad: Elite Parody Division (@TheMossadIL) May 18, 2019

Those who wonder why it is that Jews argued Al Jazeera’s two undercover documentaries into the “Pro-Israel lobby” in the UK and USA were antisemitic need look no further than those occasions when the mask slips.

