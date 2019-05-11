Antisemitism in the Heart of London

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign held a demonstration against Israel today in central London.

Ahed Tamimi had been flown over to the UK to speak at today’s antisemitic hate fest through the streets of London. Some of the nastiest antisemitism yet seen at such a demonstration was apparent there.

Ahed Tamimi thanking the crowds for their ongoing solidarity with the Palestinian people!

She says: “We will not be made victims! We will continue to resist!” 🇵🇸 #ExistResistReturn #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/9yKy4RKm0n — PSC (@PSCupdates) May 11, 2019

Click through to read the whole thread from today’s antisemitism hate fest.

THREAD today in London the @PSCupdates together with @FriendsofAlAqsa organised a demonstration for Palestine. Marchers called for "victory to the Intifada" and chanted "from the river to the sea Palestine will be free" arguing all of Israel is an occupied territory pic.twitter.com/p4hvDlfFrd — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) May 11, 2019

Note that this leaflet was distributed at the demonstration:

Leaflet being handed out in central London today at the pro Palestine demonstration. "Campaigning to rid @UKLabour of the Zionist scourge and the fraudulent @TheIHRA definition of antisemitism" #israel #Palestine #ExistResistReturn pic.twitter.com/uVtdwzBJOP — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) May 11, 2019

The shocking speech by Jewish Voice for Labour activist Glyn Secker prompted Luciana Berger MP to tweet:

Antisemitism on the streets of London in 2019. https://t.co/y5h8w4MKtM — Luciana Berger (@lucianaberger) May 11, 2019

