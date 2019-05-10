Uncategorized

Mohammed T Akunjee The Lawyer Defending the ISIS Schoolgirl

10 May 2019

Much has been written about Shamima Begum’s misadventures in the ISIS self styled Caliphate in Syria. She has been stripped by the Home Secretary of her British citizenship. Her case has been taken up by the lawyer Mohammed T Akunjee. So what of Akunjee? If his social media is accurate it paints a poor picture of the man.

This would be him on Twitter getting into an argument with an anonymous Twitter account:

Here are some social media posts worth looking at:

Note the below is a comment on a thread created by the Hizb ut Tahrir activist Taji Mustapha:

And here:

Loquacious.

H/T Sami Saviv

Share this article.

Related Posts

Palestinian Chiefs Torture their own Citizens

25 October 2018

Khashoggi’s Death Reminds Us of the Frailty of Free Speech

28 October 2018

Tony Greenstein Writes in Book Defending Atzmon

2 January 2019
shares