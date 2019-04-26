This Week in Labour News (4/25/2019)

Unions crank it up for Biden launch

“It’s a powerful reminder that whatever hurdles lie ahead for Biden on the campaign trail, he enters the race with a reservoir of goodwill from a key Democratic constituency. But it also emphasizes the traditional nature of his candidacy in a diverse and crowded primary where that might not be an asset.

After announcing his 2020 bid in a video to be released Thursday, Biden is expected to formally kick off his campaign with a Monday rally at a Pittsburgh union hall. United Steelworkers President Leo Gerard said Biden can count on steelworkers to turn out on Monday, including many “wearing their USW gear.” The same holds true for the International Association of Fire Fighters, according to an IAFF spokesman.”

Massive crowds at Sudan’s defense ministry demand civilian rule

“Sudan’s military leaders are coming under increasing pressure to hand over power to a civilian government as massive crowds continue to gather at a sit-in that began at the defense ministry in the capital Khartoum on April 6.

The main organizers, the Sudanese Professionals’ Association (SPA) and the umbrella group Alliance for Freedom and Change, hope that the swelling crowds will prompt the military to expedite the process of transitioning power.”

Trade union march for ‘A Fairer Europe for workers’ 26 April

“There will be a march and rally on Friday 26 April in Brussels for ‘A fairer Europe for workers’ called by the European Trade Union Confederation.

The march gathers outside the European Parliament in Place Luxembourg at 10.30 and concludes with a rally near the European Council and Commission in Avenue Auderghem (by Rond Point Schuman).

The march is to draw attention to the European elections, to call for a better and more social Europe, not less Europe – and for social progress, better pay and better working and living conditions.”

