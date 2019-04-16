Remembering Liviu Librescu

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine remembers Holocaust survivor Liviu Librescu, who died in the Virginia Tech massacre 12 years ago.

Liviu Librescu Survived the Holocaust Only to Lose His Life to Senseless Gun Violence It's been 12 years since an act of senseless gun violence at Virginia Tech claimed 32 lives, including professor and Holocaust survivor Liviu Librescu. Posted by NowThis Politics on Monday, April 15, 2019

Regardless of what you think of his politics, Tim Kaine is a good man. I was pleased to help reelect him to the Senate in 2018.

Here he is with my sister Annette (center) and Congressional candidate Jennifer Lewis at the Labor Day parade in Buena Vista, Virginia, last year.

