Julian Who?

Just re-upping this post from January 2017 (a couple of weeks before Trump's inauguration as President)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the Australian hiding out in the Ecuadoran embassy in London to avoid facing sexual assault charges in Sweden, has some interesting new American fans.

To Julian Assange: I apologize. Please watch Sean Hannity’s interview with Julian Assange (Wikileaks)…. https://t.co/w3ZDU1aMDY — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) January 4, 2017

Tonight at 10pm ET: Watch my exclusive interview with @wikileaks founder Julian Assange #Hannity — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 4, 2017

Question of the Day: Who do you believe? Julian Assange or President Obama and Hillary Clinton #Hannity — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 4, 2017

Or for that matter the CIA, the FBI, the NSA, etc.

Julian Assange said “a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta” – why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

And if you can’t trust Julian Assange…

Let’s recall that this is the same Julian Assange whose leaks of US intelligence reports on Afghanistan endangered the lives of American troops and Afghan informants.

Admiral Mike Mullen, who chaired the joint chiefs of staff, said in 2010: “Mr Assange can say whatever he likes about the greater good he thinks he and his source are doing, but the truth is they might already have on their hands the blood of some young soldier or that of an Afghan family.”

And let’s not forget Assange’s neo-Nazi collaborator “Israel Shamir.”

And remember when Trump’s close adviser and chief propagandist at Fox News offered Assange the chance to fill in for him on his radio program?

And remember this?

"@FoxNews: Julian Assange on U.S. media coverage: “It’s very dishonest.” #Hannity pic.twitter.com/ADcPRQifH9" More dishonest than anyone knows — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

