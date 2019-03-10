This Week in Labour News (3/9/2019)

It’s International Women’s Day. Women Around the World Are Striking.

“This year’s International Women’s Day (or at least, the website international women’s day dot com) is sponsored by MetLife, Amazon, McDonald’s and other companies that have apparently decided that its official slogan is #BalanceforBetter. I’m not sure that’s even proper English — for better what? — but in any case, the buzzword “balance” always makes me reach for the snooze button. The socialist feminist doesn’t want “balance.” She wants to upset this whole rotten applecart of a capitalist system.”

Missouri judge blocks new restrictions on unions

“A Missouri judge on Friday temporarily blocked additional restrictions on public unions from taking effect, as a legal challenge to the new law plays out in court.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Joseph Walsh in his order called the law a “farce” and wrote that the unions fighting the policy appear likely to succeed.”

Public Employee Unions: Still Kicking (and Screaming) After Janus

“Many observers (inlcuding this one) thought last year’s Supreme Court decision nixing forced-union fees for government workers would herald a mass exodus from public unions.

So far, though, that hasn’t happened. In fact, in some instances the opposite is the case.

In December, six months after Janus v. AFSCME, the publication Governing reported that in Pennsylvania, “50,072 state…employees were members of unions at the time of the Janus decision. That number has increased to 51,127…”

Amazon Lobbied for This. Now Its Workers Know

“Many of Amazon’s Seattle-area employees would be exempt from new labor protections in a bill passed by the state Senate after lobbyists for the tech giant pushed to change a key threshold in the rules, the AP reports. The protections would partially prohibit non-compete clauses—controversial agreements used by tech companies and others to block employees from going to work for competitors or launching rival startups. Lawmakers say Amazon lobbied to have the income threshold set at a level that would likely exempt many workers in Seattle. The effort came as the company has expanded its presence in the state capital of Olympia, where its spending has tripled in recent years.”

