Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former attorney and fixer, testifies before the House Oversight Committee.

For those inclined to doubt Cohen’s veracity, keep in mind that he is already on his way to prison in May for lying to Congress. What motive would he have now for continuing to lie and spend yet more years locked up?

(Watch testimony below.)

Meanwhile, in Hanoi, President Trump calls one of the world’s most brutal and oppressive dictators “my friend.”