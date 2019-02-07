The Man Going After “Disruptive Zionist” Luciana Berger

The Red Roar Tweets:

BREAKING: In the same week Luciana Berger has spoken out on antisemitism, members in her CLP have proposed a motion of no confidence in her, saying “our MP is continually using the media to criticise the man we all want to be prime minister”. pic.twitter.com/VeDr7NIwRJ — The Red Roar (@TheRedRoar) February 7, 2019

Note there’s a man with the same name as the proposer of one of the motions who posts on Facebook about Corbyn, the Labour Party and Liverpool Wavertree. He’s a real charmer:

Note what he shares about Margaret Hodge:

It seems like he wants to do something horrible to what he calls “traitorous Blairites” apparently “their cards are well and truely marked”

He’s been wanting “Zionist” Luciana deselected for a while now…

And naturally conspiracy theories about Israel are always somewhere to be found:

It’s hardly surprising that Berger needed police security while Labour Party conference took place last year.