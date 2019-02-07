Uncategorized

The Man Going After “Disruptive Zionist” Luciana Berger

7 February 2019

The Red Roar Tweets:

Note there’s a man with the same name as the proposer of one of the motions who posts on Facebook about Corbyn, the Labour Party and Liverpool Wavertree. He’s a real charmer:

Note what he shares about Margaret Hodge:

It seems like he wants to do something horrible to what he calls “traitorous Blairites” apparently “their cards are well and truely marked”

He’s been wanting “Zionist” Luciana deselected for a while now…

And naturally conspiracy theories about Israel are always somewhere to be found:

 

It’s hardly surprising that Berger needed police security while Labour Party conference took place last year.

