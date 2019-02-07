2018 Worst Year for Antisemitic Incidents in UK

The Community Security Trust has published their annual statistics on antisemitic incidents. This from The Times:
A record number of antisemitic incidents was reported last year, prompting warnings of a “general atmosphere of intolerance and prejudice” in Britain.
Previous rises in antisemitic hate crime, particularly in 2009 and 2014, have come after Israel was involved in a major conflict, but the level is now consistently high, according to the Community Security Trust, which monitors anti-Jewish incidents.
It is the third year in a row in which antisemitic hate crime has reached a record level. The trust recorded 1,652 incidents last year, a 16 per cent increase on the 1,420 incidents in 2017. In 2016 a total of 1,375 incidents were recorded.
It is the first time that more than 100 incidents have been recorded in every month in a calendar year, the trust said, adding: “[This indicates] that a general atmosphere of intolerance and prejudice is sustaining the high incident totals, rather than a one-off specific ‘trigger’ event.”
A spokesman added: “The months with the highest totals appear to correlate to periods when political and media debate over allegations of antisemitism in the Labour Party were at their most intense and most public.”
The full report is available here.