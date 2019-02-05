Quick Take a Pop at Israel – Everyone Else is

Perhaps, like me, you think of the UN and NGO attacks on Israel as coming from the same source. I saw Amnesty’s video first but it occurs to me that it’s a very good thing that UN Watch is out there pointing out some major hypocrisy. Attacking Trip Advisor strikes me as ridiculous.

On March 18th, the UN Human Rights Council will launch an unprecedented assault on Israel, with 7 reports accusing the Jewish state of war crimes.

There’ll be 0 on China, Turkey, Cuba & other of the world’s worst regimes.

Join me on March 18 in Geneva to say: Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/O5f6a36VCK

— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) February 4, 2019