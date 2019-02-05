Uncategorized

Quick Take a Pop at Israel – Everyone Else is

5 February 2019

Perhaps, like me, you think of the UN and NGO attacks on Israel as coming from the same source. I saw Amnesty’s video first but it occurs to me that it’s a very good thing that UN Watch is out there pointing out some major hypocrisy. Attacking Trip Advisor strikes me as ridiculous.

 

Are Amnesty really attacking Trip Advisor?

Yes. Yes they are.

