This Week in Labour News (2/1/2019)

As always, feel free to include OT links in the comments.

“President Donald Trump may have run his 2016 campaign as a champion of the working class, but his administration seems to be chipping away at worker protections.

During the president’s 35-day partial shutdown of the federal government, the White House quietly dissolved a 2016 regulation requiring certain employers to electronically submit reports of workplace injuries to the Department of Labor.”

“German education unionists have joined Israeli and Polish colleagues for an educational trip on the occasion of the memorial may for the victims of the Holocaust.

Germany’s two largest teacher unions, the Gewerkschaft Erziehung und Wissenschaft (GEW) and the Verband Bildung und Erziehung (VBE), attended an event in Krakow, Poland, on 27 January for International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event was organised by the Israel Teachers’ Union, the Polish Zwiazek Nauczycielstwa Polskiego and the German education unions.”

“As the nationwide wave of teacher strikes keeps gaining momentum, an Oklahoma bill would make it illegal for teachers to walk out and protest. /

But House Bill 2214 doesn’t stop there — it would also permanently revoke certifications of teachers who break the rule, preventing them from ever teaching in the state again.”

“Representatives of six Brazilian trade union federations sent a joined letter to President Jair Bolsonaro calling for a democratic dialogue with his government, Fato”s Brazil news website reports on Thursday.

The letter’s signatories express their willingness ‘to build a dialogue for the benefit of the workers and the Brazilian people’.

They warn they are attending ‘the dismantling of historically conquered rights, with the main expressions being the 2017 labor reform, the attempts to reduce rights to a decent retirement and other pension benefits.”