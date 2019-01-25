This Week in Labour News – 1/25/19

The first in a weekly set of links regarding labor struggles around the globe. Feel free to post any OT links in the comments.

“The umbrella group of doctors, engineers and teachers co-ordinating the protests says they have been held in at least 50 places around Sudan.

They began last month over the economy, but are now focused on removing President Omar al-Bashir from office.”



“The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) has reported that its General Secretary Raymond Basilio received death threats on his personal mobile phone. One call came during an ACT press conference on 11 January 2019, at which the education union denounced the constant harassment and threats faced by its members and leaders.”

“Teachers and educators staged major protests in different provinces and cities of Iran, including Kermanshah, Alborz, Isfahan, Ardabil, Karaj, and Khorramabad, demanding their rights.

On Thursday, January 24, 2019, a group of teachers and educators in Kermanshah held a protest rally in front of the governorate and called for their rights while chanting, “Free education is our absolute right”.”

Tens of thousands of Los Angeles teachers planned to return to work Wednesday after voting to ratify a deal between their union and school officials, ending a six-day strike in the nation’s second-largest district.

“I voted ‘yes,’ to approve,” said second-grade teacher Wendy Perez. “I think the union negotiated in good faith, and I’d like to believe the district did too.”

Thanks to Labour Start (“Where trade unionists start their day on the net”) for their invaluable service.