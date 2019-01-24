Beyond the Green Line is available for free from Amazon via digital download for the next few days.
Please feel free to download your copy and let others know that it’s available.
Thanks all at HP for your support.
Liberty, if it means anything, is the right to tell people what they don't want to hear
Beyond the Green Line is available for free from Amazon via digital download for the next few days.
Please feel free to download your copy and let others know that it’s available.
Thanks all at HP for your support.