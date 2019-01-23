Leading Remain Campaigner Jumps The Shark

Brexit Derangement Syndrome has struck down one of the UK’s leading public intellectuals. The symptoms have been manifesting for some time, but it seems his immune system – also known as ‘critical faculties’ in some circles and ‘good taste and judgement’ in others – has finally lost the fight.

A C Grayling #FBPE #PeoplesVote #RemainAndReformVerified account @acgrayling

Re our fellow EU citizens who live with us here in our part of Europe & contribute so much to our country: so, paying to continue doing so has been ‘waived’ but they still have to ‘register’. Next thing will be wearing a yellow star on their sleeves?

It seems an odd and tasteless thing to say on the lead up to Holocaust Memorial Day. One has to wonder about how this man’s brain works (or doesn’t, as the case may be).

The tweet has now been deleted. Why do people bother deleting tweets when they are so easily and predictably screen-captured?

It is not clear why A C Grayling is held in such high esteem. He is clearly quite mad.