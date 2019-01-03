Protesters Target Jewish Shop Owner in San Francisco

Manny Yekutiel recently opened up a cafe and public space in the Mission District of San Francisco. In an Op-Ed for the San Francisco Chronical, Manny detailed the shop’s purpose.

The kitchen is staffed with formerly homeless individuals and run by the nonprofit Farming Hope. We’ve already given free or low-cost space to more than 25 nonprofits such as Mission Graduates, Indivisible, Citizen’s Climate Lobby and the Instituto Familiar de la Raza, who need to spend their money on programs, not expensive rental fees. Our coffee is $1.75 and you can have a healthy square meal for $6. We’ve had elected officials and advocates in the space, artists and poets and change-makers coming in to teach and to learn. The space is fulfilling a real need.

Sounds like the kind of place that would fit well within the political and social milieu of San Francisco. What’s the problem? Manny is a proud Jew and that brought scorn from corners of BDS movement. While Manny’s has been the site for Democrats, Black Lives Matter and various liberal activists to gather, it also brought protesters who accused Yekutiel of being a “Zionist gentrifer.” From Aiden Pink at Forward: