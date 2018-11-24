Ladies and gentlemen, the President of the United States

On the one hand:

Report released today by the Trump administration finds climate change “is transforming where and how we live and presents growing challenges to human health and quality of life, the economy, and the natural systems that support us.” w/@chriscmooney https://t.co/so4HrQMbOP — Brady Dennis (@brady_dennis) November 23, 2018

“This report draws a direct connection between the warming atmosphere and the resulting changes that affect Americans’ lives, communities, and livelihoods, now and in the future,” the document reads, concluding that “the evidence of human-caused climate change is overwhelming and continues to strengthen, that the impacts of climate change are intensifying across the country, and that climate-related threats to Americans’ physical, social, and economic well-being are rising.”

On the other hand it’s, like, really cold outside.