Alphas and red pills and Orcs, oh my!

24 November 2018

“To better understand extremists, you need to look at their cultural references” My latest on why the Alt-Right loves Huxley, the Matrix and LOTR >> unherd.com/2018/11/alt-ri…

I’m not going to accuse anyone who is a fan of Brave New World, The Matrix or Lord of the Rings of being a latent or overt alt-Right sympathizer. I don’t think James Bloodworth is doing that either.

But I choose to take a modicum of pride in never having read either book or seen the movie, and never having had the least desire to do so.