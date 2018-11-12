Channel 4 News fails to challenge anti-Israel lies by Congresswoman-Elect Rashida Tlaib

On Nov. 1st, Rashida Tlaib, who ran unopposed in her race to represent Michigan’s 17th district, become the nation’s first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress. Tlaib, whose mother was born in Ramallah, was initially endorsed by the far-left group J Street until, during media interviews conducted during the campaign, she contradicted her initial support for a two-state solution and came out instead for the Palestinian ‘right of return’ and a one-state solution. As Ron Kampeas of JTA observed, when it comes to the one-state solution, Tlaib is even an outlier among the other two women elected to Congress on Nov. 1 with whom she is most frequently grouped, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Like Tlaib, Omar and Ocasio-Cortez are on the hard left within the Democratic Party, but both have embraced the two-state solution.

A month before the election, Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy interviewed Tlaib and devoted some time to her positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

