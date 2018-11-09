Momentum’s Antisemitism Video

Momentum have made a little video on antisemitism. As with their last video on the subject they’ve found a friendly Jew to star in it (the last one featuring Michael Segalov).

This one features the actress Tania Shew, though they don’t say she’s an actress.

Tania (@tania_shew) worked on Jeremy Corbyn’s two leadership campaigns. She’s Jewish. And she’s got something to say 👇 pic.twitter.com/TQKw62R84T — Momentum (@PeoplesMomentum) November 8, 2018

Shew makes a number of comments in the video that don’t pass the rational thinking test, here’s one:

“Addressing antisemitism in Britain must never curtail freedom of speech for Palestinians. Palestinians need to have the right to define their oppression in whatever terms they see fit. The left is one of the few spaces in Britain where Palestinians have any platform and I deplore anyone trying to take that away.”

Apparently you can’t be pro-Palestinian without being antisemitic and since that’s the case Palestinians are allowed to be antisemitic. White people she goes on to state, don’t have the same rights in her mind, they need to be sensitive about what they’re saying.

Here’s Dave Rich from the CST on the subject:

Momentum have made a video about #antisemitism on the left. It’s good that they’ve tried and the examples of antisemitic tropes are familiar enough. But there’s a few revealing problems with this video… /1 https://t.co/2Z380tbaMA — Dave Rich (@daverich1) November 8, 2018

Here’s David Hirsh professor of sociology at Goldsmiths and David Toube from the Quilliam Foundation (and formerly from HP):

Put aside five minutes to watch this video.

It is a sophisticated enabler for contemporary Corbynite antisemitism and it presents itself as the opposite. https://t.co/RNp9D5l1fP — David Hirsh (@DavidHirsh) November 8, 2018

And it also turns out, to the surprise of no one, that Shew’s Jewish identity has been “strengthened” by Jewdas.

For anyone still confused about who @geoffreyjewdas are and what they have done here is a great article. I am one of the people who’s Jewish identity has only been solidified and strengthened by finding the Jewdas community https://t.co/DAtWOcPz57 — Tania Shew (@tania_shew) April 3, 2018

Here’s her showreel: