antisemitism,  Stateside

Solidarity in Pittsburgh

1 November 2018

As chair of the Lexington, Virginia, Democratic Committee, I’ve been very occupied in recent weeks with the upcoming election next Tuesday– working to reelect Senator Tim Kaine (running against a neo-Confederate hatemonger from Minnesota) and elect a progressive farmer’s daughter to Congress from my largely rural and Republican district. The latter race is something of a longshot, but recent events have only increased my determination. I hope I don’t need to explain why.

But I want to take time to post this. It means a lot to me.

Seen on the steps of Sixth Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh:

Posted by Chad Andrew Herring on Tuesday, October 30, 2018

