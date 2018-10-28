Things Only a Patron of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign Would Say

Jenny Tonge was booted out of the Liberal Democrats over antisemitic comments she has made in the past (or to put it more accurately was repeatedly sanctioned by the party before eventually quitting). She was not however censured by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign where, together with Jeremy Corbyn, she is still a patron. Her latest comments are absolutely in character.

This is truly shameful. As the blood still stains the floor of the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a MEMBER OF THE HOUSE OF LORDS, tries to turn the blame onto Israel – Baroness Jenny Tonge is an absolute disgrace pic.twitter.com/ks1HYppWoV — David Collier (@mishtal) October 27, 2018

From the PSC website: