Rod Liddle’s reckless rhetoric

Liddle’s response to the release of Anjem Choudary was appalling even by his own standards. Choudary is of course a dangerous man with vile views – but Liddle managed to use his release to target Muslims in general.

I assume he’ll also be back sucking on the teat of the cockroach infidel kaffir state, of which he professes not to be a big fan (except when the benefits are handed out).

Anjem and I fervently agree on one important issue, though. He has urged British Islamists to leave the country and blow themselves up.

Me too. Actually, I don’t really mind if they don’t leave the country, so long as they blow themselves up — somewhere a decent distance from where the rest of us live. Tower Hamlets, for example.