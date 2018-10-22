Harry’s Place Upgrade

Hello all, you may have noticed that the website looks rather different today than it did a few days ago. Soon it will look different again as we complete upgrades both in the look and feel of the site as well as behind the scenes.

Unfortunately a side effect of this is that we are experiencing some technical issues, particularly with the comments.

We ask you to bear with us while we get this dealt with ASAP

Thanks for your continued support and in particular to Avril, Lynne and Clap Hammer

Harry