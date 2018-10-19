antisemitism,  The Left,  UK Politics

JVL’s 85 Point Plan for taking over the Jewish world

19 October 2018

It’s always good to have an 85 point plan…here’s Jewish Voice for Labour’s. Note the following:

 

  • Number 2: Campaigning against IHRA definition
  • Number 8 expose Labour Friends of Israel
  • Number 26 join Labour Against the Witch hunt
  • Number 29 Work with Moshe M for reform of LP disciplinary process
  • Number 35 Open talks with Yachad etc
  • Number 41 Marginalise Lansman’s stance on Israel in Momentum
  • Number 54 Roll out training to CLPs and TUs
  • Number 55 Develop antisemitism workshops
  • Number 76 Get members to stand for BoD

 