JVL’s 85 Point Plan for taking over the Jewish world

It’s always good to have an 85 point plan…here’s Jewish Voice for Labour’s. Note the following:
- Number 2: Campaigning against IHRA definition
- Number 8 expose Labour Friends of Israel
- Number 26 join Labour Against the Witch hunt
- Number 29 Work with Moshe M for reform of LP disciplinary process
- Number 35 Open talks with Yachad etc
- Number 41 Marginalise Lansman’s stance on Israel in Momentum
- Number 54 Roll out training to CLPs and TUs
- Number 55 Develop antisemitism workshops
- Number 76 Get members to stand for BoD