John McDonnell has shared an article he wrote 10 years ago and Jeremy Corbyn re-tweeted it.

One thing that caught my eye from the article was this:

Taxpayers will want to know what they have got for their money. Under public pressure, the government has been forced into placing some limited and temporary constraints on executive pay and bonuses – and may appoint some non-executive directors. Not a lot for £500bn of public money. The government has drifted into majority or sizeable ownership of individual banks without any coherent strategy about how to use its shareholding.