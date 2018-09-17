welcome to windows on the world we’re gonna do a special tonight on the murder of Joe Cox and the trial of Thomas Maher there’s a lot of questions to be asked about this we’ve done a show before we’ve also done a live stream now the media campaign around the death of Labour MP Joe Cox has been a PR assault on the minds of the public the linking of the now convicted Thomas Maher to just about every politically incorrect organization has been publicized relentlessly since the killing of the MP and Burstall in her constituency of battle Ian spent on the 16th of the 6:16 the trial of Thomas May leaves more questions than answers about this murder and the publicity and statements used to foster hatred against brexit voters it’s just police state propaganda the whole story has contradictions and questions which any critical thinker would be looking at the CCTV footage the inconsistent witness statements the labeling of Thomas mayors and extremists when neighbors who knew him give an entirely different picture the alleged connections to extremist views and groups which have not satisfactorily been proven now the memorial service the next day after the murder when nobody looks remotely shocked is also something that’s questionable the manipulative statements made by Cox’s husband Brendan to the media to fight against the hatred that killed her and his connections and her connections to globalist organizations need to be looked at as this PR onslaught has been purely politically motivated against the majority of the British public in our previous shows we described this as a psychological operation against the

minds of the public finding all the convenient things in his flat marked Maire in the press as a neo-nazi a phrase that we’re hearing a lot these days and if this was a setup it couldn’t be more obvious we did a live stream from the court and it seems that the trial was incoherent as the media coverage so those who can think for themselves and now neo-nazis the inciting incident was all about demonizing brexit but now it’s moved on to anyone who goes against the destruction of sovereignty and national values the newspaper articles listing the tics tick box items found this flat make all the connections needed even a book about denying the Holocaust the article even clogs the film denial about David Irving’s Holocaust trial they even find a copy of the protocols of the learned Elders of Zion in his flat amongst many many other things now all this is familiar propaganda to make those interested in resisting the Communist world order guilty by association with the soundbite labels of ultra right-wing neo-nazis and racists along with the vicious and absurd anti-semitism campaign against those who have the audacity to criticize those who are pulling the strings of this government now in the mail there is a story about a letter addressed to the party leaders at Westminster by the equality and Human Rights Commission urging them to tone down campaigning that it argues has legitimized hate we are going to look into this propagandize major event today with dr. Nicholas true

and Helen Turner both of whom were at

the trial of Thomas Mayer so welcome

div style=”position: absolute; top: -19999px;left: -19999px;”>

Fitnessequipment

fitness

Nutritiousfood

routine

training

video

Yoga

art

fashion

health

music

photography

sports

Therecipe

tourism

travel

hygiene

industry

invest

markets

medical

Motorcar

Realestate

technique

animation

car

games

Motorcar

movies

music

news

Scienceandtechnology

tutorial

business

cookbook

fashion

fitness

health

magazine

news

sports

Streetfashion

travel

Bigdata

business

Fashionshow

fitness

health

lifestyle

Smalltools

Therecipe

Abadgirl

appetite

attitude

movies

rendezvous

sex

toys

catering

health

outdoors

Reduceweight

science

stretch

training

business

cookbook

fashion

fitness

health

magazine

news

sports

Streetfashion

travel

art

fashion

health

music

photography

sports

Therecipe

tourism

travel

Fitnessequipment

fitness

nutrition

Nutritiousfood

routine

training

video

Yoga

Classiccars

evaluation

technique

transact

business

Fashionmagazine

Fashionshow

Femalemodels

fitness

health

lifestyle

Smalltools

Therecipe

travel

animation

car

games

Motorcar

movies

music

news

Scienceandtechnology

tutorial

catering

health

Loseweight

outdoors

Reduceweight

science

stretch

training

Abadgirl

appetite

attitude

movies

rendezvous

sex

toys

business

fashion

fitness

health

lifestyle

news

Smalltools

Streetfashion

Therecipe

travel

hygiene

industry

invest

markets

medical

Motorcar

Realestate

technique

Fitnessequipment

fitness

Nutritiousfood

routine

training

video

Yoga

art

fashion

health

music

photography

sports

Therecipe

tourism

travel

hygiene

industry

invest

markets

medical

Motorcar

Realestate

technique

animation

car

games

Motorcar

movies

music

news

Scienceandtechnology

tutorial

business

cookbook

fashion

fitness

health

magazine

news

sports

Streetfashion

travel

Bigdata

business

Fashionshow

fitness

health

lifestyle

Smalltools

Therecipe

Abadgirl

appetite

attitude

movies

rendezvous

sex

toys

catering

health

outdoors

Reduceweight

science

stretch

training

business

cookbook

fashion

fitness

health

magazine

news

sports

Streetfashion

travel

art

fashion

health

music

photography

sports

Therecipe

tourism

travel

Fitnessequipment

fitness

nutrition

Nutritiousfood

routine

training

video

Yoga

Classiccars

evaluation

technique

transact

business

Fashionmagazine

Fashionshow

Femalemodels

fitness

health

lifestyle

Smalltools

Therecipe

travel

animation

car

games

Motorcar

movies

music

news

Scienceandtechnology

tutorial

catering

health

Loseweight

outdoors

Reduceweight

science

stretch

training

Abadgil

appetite

attitude

movies

rendezvous

sex

toys

business

fashion

fitness

health

lifestyle

news

Smalltools

Streetfashion

Therecipe

travel

hygiene

industry

invest

markets

medical

Motorcar

Realestate

technique

Fitnessequipment

fitness

Nutritiousfood

routine

training

video

Yoga

art

fashion

health

music

photography

sports

Therecipe

tourism

travel

hygiene

industry

invest

markets

medical

Motorcar

Realestate

technique

animation

car

games

Motorcar

movies

music

news

Scienceandtechnology

tutorial

business

cookbook

fashion

fitness

health

magazine

news

sports

Streetfashion

travel

Bigdata

business

Fashionshow

fitness

health

lifestyle

Smalltools

Therecipe

Abadgirl

appetite

attitude

movies

rendezvous

sex

toys

catering

health

outdoors

Reduceweight

science

stretch

training

business

cookbook

fashion

fitness

health

magazine

news

sports

Streetfashion

travel

art

fashion

health

music

photography

sports

Therecipe

tourism

travel

Fitnessequipment

fitness

nutrition

Nutritiousfood

routine

training

video

Yoga

Classiccars

evaluation

technique

transact

business

Fashionmagazine

Fashionshow

Femalemodels

fitness

health

lifestyle

Smalltools

Therecipe

travel

animation

car

games

Motorcar

movies

music

news

Scienceandtechnology

tutorial

catering

health

Loseweight

outdoors

Reduceweight

science

stretch

training

Abadgirl

appetite

attitude

movies

rendezvous

sex

toys

business

fashion

fitness

health

lifestyle

news

Smalltools

Streetfashion

Therecipe

travel

hygiene

industry

invest

markets

medical

Motorcar

Realestate

technique

Fitnessequipment

fitness

Nutritiousfood

routine

training

video

Yoga

art

fashion

health

music

photography

sports

Therecipe

tourism

travel

hygiene

industry

invest

markets

medical

Motorcar

Realestate

technique

animation

car

games

Motorcar

movies

music

news

Scienceandtechnology

tutorial

business

cookbook

fashion

fitness

health

magazine

news

sports

Streetfashion

travel

Bigdata

business

Fashionshow

fitness

health

lifestyle

Smalltools

Therecipe

Abadgirl

appetite

attitude

movies

rendezvous

sex

toys

catering

health

outdoors

Reduceweight

science

stretch

training

business

cookbook

fashion

fitness

health

magazine

news

sports

Streetfashion

travel

art

fashion

health

music

photography

sports

Therecipe

tourism

travel

Fitnessequipment

fitness

nutrition

Nutritiousfood

routine

training

video

Yoga

Classiccars

evaluation

technique

transact

business

Fashionmagazine

Fashionshow

Femalemodels

fitness

health

lifestyle

Smalltools

Therecipe

travel

animation

car

games

Motorcar

movies

music

news

Scienceandtechnology

tutorial

catering

health

Loseweight

outdoors

Reduceweight

science

stretch

training

Abadgirl

appetite

attitude

movies

rendezvous

sex

toys

business

fashion

fitness

health

lifestyle

news

Smalltools

Streetfashion

Therecipe

travel

hygiene

industry

invest

markets

medical

Motorcar

Realestate

technique

Fitnessequipment

fitness

Nutritiousfood

routine

training

video

Yoga

art

fashion

health

music

photography

sports

Therecipe

tourism

travel

hygiene

industry

invest

markets

medical

Motorcar

Realestate

technique

animation

car

games

Motorcar

movies

music

news

Scienceandtechnology

tutorial

business

cookbook

fashion

fitness

health

magazine

news

sports

Streetfashion

travel

Bigdata

business

Fashionshow

fitness

health

lifestyle

Smalltools

Therecipe

Abadgirl

appetite

attitude

movies

rendezvous

sex

toys

Fitnessequipment

fitness

Nutritiousfood

routine

training

video

Yoga

art

fashion

health

music

photography

sports

Therecipe

tourism

travel

hygiene

industry

invest

markets

medical

Motorcar

Realestate

technique

animation

car

games

Motorcar

movies

music

news

Scienceandtechnology

tutorial

business

cookbook

fashion

fitness

health

magazine

news

sports

Streetfashion

travel

Bigdata

business

Fashionshow

fitness

health

lifestyle

Smalltools

Therecipe

Abadgirl

appetite

attitude

movies

rendezvous

sex

toys

catering

health

outdoors

Reduceweight

science

stretch

training

business

cookbook

fashion

fitness

health

magazine

news

sports

Streetfashion

travel

art

fashion

health

music

photography

sports

Therecipe

tourism

travel

Fitnessequipment

fitness

nutrition

Nutritiousfood

routine

training

video

Yoga

Classiccars

evaluation

technique

transact

business

Fashionmagazine

Fashionshow

Femalemodels

fitness

health

lifestyle

Smalltools

Therecipe

travel

animation

car

games

Motorcar

movies

music

news

Scienceandtechnology

tutorial

catering

health

Loseweight

outdoors

Reduceweight

science

stretch

training

Abadgirl

appetite

attitude

movies

rendezvous

sex

toys