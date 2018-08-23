Corbyn on British Zionists
Even by Corbyn’s standards, this is vile. He is clearly using ‘Zionist’ as code for ‘Jew’ in this nasty, sneering speech from 2013.
The Labour leader said: ’[British Zionists] clearly have two problems. One is they don’t want to study history, and secondly, having lived in this country for a very long time, probably all their lives, they don’t understand English irony either.’
Apparently he was speaking alongside Alison Weir (not the historian) – whom even the zealously anti-zionist ‘Jews Sans Frontieres’ site thinks is an antisemite. Another egregious speaker present, according to the Daily Mail’s report. was Alan Hart. So far I have only seen this story in the Daily Mail and the Jewish Chronicle – it needs to be reported much more widely. It is sometimes claimed that antisemitism is ‘weaponised’ by the right – perhaps (although there are some honourable exceptions of course) this is because it is too often ignored by the left.