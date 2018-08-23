Even by Corbyn’s standards, this is vile. He is clearly using ‘Zionist’ as code for ‘Jew’ in this nasty, sneering speech from 2013.

The Labour leader said: ’[British Zionists] clearly have two problems. One is they don’t want to study history, and secondly, having lived in this country for a very long time, probably all their lives, they don’t understand English irony either.’

Apparently he was speaking alongside Alison Weir (not the historian) – whom even the zealously anti-zionist ‘Jews Sans Frontieres’ site thinks is an antisemite. Another egregious speaker present, according to the Daily Mail’s report. was Alan Hart. So far I have only seen this story in the Daily Mail and the Jewish Chronicle – it needs to be reported much more widely. It is sometimes claimed that antisemitism is ‘weaponised’ by the right – perhaps (although there are some honourable exceptions of course) this is because it is too often ignored by the left.