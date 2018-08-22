Academic twitter was slightly startled to be asked this question recently:

In response to a few WTF? reactions, he offered this argument:

Yet oddly, given his commitment to unconfined enquiry, however unsettling its focus, he seems to have strongly opposed the controversial eugenics conference at UCL.

I thought this was a particularly telling tweet:

Did he really check what every single person challenging him thought about Israel?

But there’s no need to worry – he’s very clear that he ‘opposes ALL forms of racism’.