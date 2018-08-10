A couple of months ago at a meeting entitled Jeremy Corbyn, Antisemitism and Justice for Palestine the director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign stood up and said the following:

“We stand resolutely against antisemitism and I have no truck with anybody who says “well I have never encountered antisemitism within the Palestine Solidarity movement broadly” because I have and there are those at the fringes of our movement who wish to articulate the cause for Palestinian rights through anti-Semitic narratives, through engaging in nonsense about Holocaust denial, or engaging in conspiracies about Israel’s power that draw on anti-Semitic tropes and we need to be clear that there is no place for you within our movement.”

Watch him saying it here:



You can watch the full event here.

Do these social media posts by PSC Director Tapash Abu Shaim count as “nonsense about Holocaust denial, or engaging in conspiracies about Israel’s power that draw on anti-Semitic tropes”?

There are more posts in David Collier’s PSC report .

40 minutes after Ben Jamal made his statement Jonathan Rosenhead, of Jewish voice for Labour, engaged in Holocaust revisionism:

So this would be Jonathan Rosenhead of @JVoiceLabour accusing “Zionists” of being responsible for the murder of “hundreds of thousands of Jews” at a meeting entitled Corbyn, Antisemitism and Justice for Palestine @LabourAgainstAS @mishtal @stephenpollard pic.twitter.com/tcayaqzJWQ — Hurryupharry (@hurryupharry) May 1, 2018

Rosenhead responded to the coverage of his comments in the Jewish Chronicle on the JVL website. He said:

“The article is selective, vindictive and distorted. It was sent to me by email at 2pm on Wednesday May 2nd, with an invitation to comment within such a tight and arbitrary time window (I was on a train to Leeds when it arrived) as to provide no opportunity at all. This was treating a serious matter – an effective imputation of antisemitism – as a handy political football.”

He was on a train to Leeds to give another talk (and we all know it’s just impossible to respond to an email when you’re on a train…) where instead of retracting his comments he doubled down on them:

BREAKING NEWS Jonathan Rosenhead doubles down on previous comments. Accuses “Jewish leadership under Ben-Gurion” of scuppering deal to get hundreds of thousands of Jews out of Europe just before the start of WWII…denies saying Zionists collaborated with Nazis @Daniel_Sugarman pic.twitter.com/PwUHH2BLpz — Hurryupharry (@hurryupharry) May 3, 2018

Ben Jamal says he’ll root out antisemitism.

Ben Jamal is a liar.