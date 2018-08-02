Jewish Voice for Labour – They’ll Even Vote Willsman
You can always rely on JVL to do what they were set up to do. Defend antisemitism wherever it rears its head. Even when Finlay has doubts about Willsman he’ll still vote for him. Obviously.
