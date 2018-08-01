So this is Jeremy Corbyn’s new spin:

“In the past, in pursuit of justice for the Palestinian people and peace in Israel/Palestine, I have on occasion appeared on platforms with people whose views I completely reject. I apologise for the concerns and anxiety that this has caused.”

Where are these rejections, then? Or mere acceptance of “concerns and anxiety”? You’d have more luck finding a unicorn.

I should know, having tracked Mr Corbyn’s sordid politics for nigh on a decade. He has embraced antisemites, terrorist supporters, and Islamist extremists time and time again. He has been criticized for this on many occasions. Explanations and apologies came there none.

On the contrary. Consider this outburst:

“We are opposed to Zionism and what Israel is doing towards the Palestinian people. But we are opposed to them from a point of view of unity. All our marches have involved very substantial Jewish contingents and they always will, because our argument, and I refuse to be dragged into this stuff that somehow or other because we’re pro-Palestinian, we’re antisemitic. It’s a nonsense. What we are in favour of is a Palestine where everybody can live. They can’t live if you’ve got Zionism dominating it all.”

He said this in his infamous paean to his “friends” in Hamas and Hezbollah. In fact, Hamas are so wonderful that he dreams of them having “tea with the Queen”. See for yourself. The “nonsense” slur starts at 3:40.

That meeting too was criticized because it featured the execrable antisemite and thug Abou Jahjah. He was banned from the UK just after the meeting.

Moreover, if Mr Corbyn wants to insist he has been pursuing “peace in Israel/Palestine”, perhaps he could explain why he attended this meeting? Its title was “Meet the Resistance” and his fellow speakers did their best to achieve the key goal – increasing left wing support for jihadis, not peace.

As for people who object to his antics, they are not granted a reasonable discussion with “kind” Jeremy. Oh no, they can expect abuse at best and thuggery at worst.

Nor are “Zionists” the only targets. In this revealing episode, Corbyn addresses a demonstration whose goal was to shield the regime in Tehran from pressure. Some Iranians in the crowd want to make their own case for “Free Iran”. Led by Chris Nineham, Corbyn’s stopper ruffians step in, tear down their banner and push them out of the crowd. The Hezbollah banners are left alone, of course.

I am so tired of Mr Corbyn’s own nonsense. Happily, it seems that many more in the country and indeed his own party are coming to the very same conclusion.